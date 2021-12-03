Ind vs NZ Second Test: Wasim Jaffer Shares Funny Post After Virat Kohli Wins The Toss

After Team India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted a funny video.

After a couple of hours of delay due to rain, Kohli stepped out to toss at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Fortunately for India, Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first.

After the Indian captain won the toss, Jaffer tweeted a funny video with the caption "Virat Kohli entering the dressing room after winning the toss"

Virat Kohli entering the dressing room after winning the toss 😄 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/mShJxEfxy9 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

Thinking about Virat walking out for toss. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QxPlFRKGQk — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

Kohli hasn't had much luck in the toss. During the T20 World Cup 2021, he lost two critical tosses. As a result, India was forced to bat first against both Pakistan and New Zealand under difficult circumstances.

Due to injuries, India will be without vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, experienced bowler Ishant Sharma, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test match. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's skipper, is also out with an elbow injury that has flared up again.