IND vs NZ: Rahul Dravid Rushes To Eden Gardens From Airport, Check Why?

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathore were spotted rushing from Kolkata airport to the Eden Gardens venue on Saturday. Dravid came to Kolkata on November 20 after playing in Ranchi in the second T20I against New Zealand.

The coach then raced to the stadium, where the third T20I is due to be played, to get a feel for the ground and understand how it would perform in the series finale. The third T20I will commence on November 21 at 7:00 p.m. IST.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata have not held many matches in recent years, so the conditions are mainly unknown. Dravid went to the venue on Saturday to see how the surface would react in the third T20I. Eden Gardens last held an international match in 2019, when India met Bangladesh in its first-ever pink-ball Test match.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Tribute to CSK Fans, Last Match at Chepauk Stadium Chennai

The stadium was supposed to host an ODI match between India and South Africa in 2020, but the series was cancelled owing to COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India leads the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led team won the first two games to take a 2-0 series lead and effectively win the bilateral tournament with one game remaining.