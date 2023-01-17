IND vs NZ ODI: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Series

IND vs NZ ODI: A big blow for team India ahead of the first ODI match against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series due to a back injury and BCCI has named Rajat Patidar as his replacement.

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer," said BCCI in a statement

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

