IND vs NZ ODI Match In Hyderabad, Check Full Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. For the Men in Blue, it was a full-packed schedule up to March 22.

After the Bangladesh series, India will play a three-match T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will also play a four-match Test and ODI series against Australia From February 9 to March 22

The good news for Hyderabadi fans is that cricket fans can watch the ODI match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. As part of the three-match T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, Hyderabad will host the first ODI match on January 18, Wednesday.

Hyderabad, Raipur, and Indore will host a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The second ODI on January 21st will be a landmark ODI for Raipur, which will host its first international match. Team India will also play a three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand.

India-New Zealand T20I and ODI full schedule:

1st ODI: January 18, Wednesday, Hyderabad

2nd ODI: January 21, Saturday, Raipur

3rd ODI: January 24, Tuesday, Indore

T20I series:

1st T20I: January 27, Friday, Ranchi

2nd T20I: January 29, Sunday, Lucknow

3rd T20I: February 1st, Wednesday, Ahmedabad

