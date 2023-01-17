IND vs NZ ODI: Indian Players Meet Jr NTR in Hyderabad, Photos Viral

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad: Following a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue are in Hyderabad for the ODI against India. It is known that after four years, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is gearing up to host the ODI match. In the three-match ODI series, India and New Zealand will play the first ODI match in Hyderabad, which kicks off at 1:30 PM.

It is known that the Men in Blue and Black Caps have reached Hyderabad, and they will start their practice today (January 17). Meanwhile, a photo of Jr. NTR with Indian players was widely shared on social media.

Along with JR. NTR Indian players Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal were in the viral photo.

It is worth mentioning that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have gained huge popularity worldwide for the RRR movie. Naatu Naatu song from RRR has received Globen Awards 2023 award, which is a historic honor.

When Indian cricketers visited Hyderabad for the T20I match against Australia last year, there were reports that a few Men in Blue paid a visit to Ram Charan.

"With the staRRR @tarak9999 Congrats on winning the Golden Globe," captioned Shubman Gill

Also Read: IND vs NZ Hyderabad Match Tickets Almost Sold Out, How To Buy Remaining Tickets