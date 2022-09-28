IND A vs NZ A ODI: India Clean Sweep Series 3-0 Against New Zealand

India A skipper Sanju Samson hit another brilliant fifty to help his team thrash New Zealand A by 106 runs in the third and final match in Chennai on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

Batting first, Sanju Samson (54), Tilak Varma (50), and Shardul Thakur (51) helped India A reach 284 in 49.3 overs. Sanju led from the start, hitting two sixes and one four in his 68-ball knock. Sanju Samson and Tilak combined for 99 runs for the third wicket. Tilak hit one four and three sixes in his 62-ball inning. Thakur's 33-ball blitzkrieg included four sixes and three fours.

New Zealand lost Chad Bowes in the ninth over, but the other opener, Dane Cleaver, maintained one end while the wickets fell. Cleaver, who scored 83 off 89 balls, was out when India grabbed New Zealand's sixth wicket. Raj Bawa delivered an outstanding effort, capturing four wickets for 11 runs in 5.3 overs. New Zealand A was bowled out for 178 runs in 38.3 overs.

India A had already won the first two One-Day Internationals. India won the second game by four wickets after chasing 220 runs in 34 overs, whereas the first game was won by 168 runs with seven wickets in hand.