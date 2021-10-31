Ind Vs NZ Memes, Jokes on Social Media

Oct 31, 2021, 23:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

India Vs New Zealand World Cup Match today in Dubai came as a huge disappointment for the Indian fans. 

Indian fans were hoping against hope for India to make a comeback after their humiliating 10 wicket loss to Pakistan. However, all hopes were shattered after Team India scored just over a paltry 100 runs, which was a cakewalk for New Zealand.

In fact, the score is lower than what India scored against Pakistan. It appeared that captain Virat Kohli tried every trick in the trade to salvage India's reputation in vain. 

The loss of wickets in quick succession is the primary cause for India's loss against New Zealand. And it was a deja vu moment for millions of Indians watching the match. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021: India Loses to New Zealand Too

India's loss to Kiwis has led to a meme fest on social media. Have a look...

Tags: 
T20 world cup
India vs New Zealand
Advertisement
Back to Top