Ind Vs NZ Memes, Jokes on Social Media

India Vs New Zealand World Cup Match today in Dubai came as a huge disappointment for the Indian fans.

Indian fans were hoping against hope for India to make a comeback after their humiliating 10 wicket loss to Pakistan. However, all hopes were shattered after Team India scored just over a paltry 100 runs, which was a cakewalk for New Zealand.

In fact, the score is lower than what India scored against Pakistan. It appeared that captain Virat Kohli tried every trick in the trade to salvage India's reputation in vain.

The loss of wickets in quick succession is the primary cause for India's loss against New Zealand. And it was a deja vu moment for millions of Indians watching the match.

India's loss to Kiwis has led to a meme fest on social media. Have a look...

Indian cricket team fully vaccinated today, booster dose from Afghanistan yet to come. #INDvsNZ — Yousaf Khan (@yousaf9022910) October 31, 2021

It's not that we lose, it's that we lost so fucking badly. What's the point of IPL if you're not gonna be able to perform well when it matters the most. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/VBqgHwwlcD — Shilpa Sharma (@cassatalover) October 31, 2021

Toss is always important in big games how one can be this much unlucky even probability says it’s 50/50 #chokers #captain #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/ktzbNLokUp — Ashish Kumar (@ashish_nita) October 31, 2021

MS Dhoni & Ravi Shastri inside the Indian cricket dressing room of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya right now!#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/gRYajoJnqm — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 31, 2021