Ind Vs NZ Kanpur Test: Gutkha Man Shobit Reacts to Trolls

During the current first Test match between India and New Zealand at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, a video of a man talking on the phone and allegedly eating "tobacco" went viral on social media.

Shobit Pandey is a resident of Maheshwari Mahol in Kanpur trolled as Gutkha Man. Pandey returned to the Green Park Stadium on Friday to watch the Test match with a poster that stated in Hindi, "Eating tobacco is a harmful habit."

As a result, Pandey became a punchline, and celebrities like Dr. Kumar Vishwas and former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer shared memes about him on social media.

Shobit Pandey stated, "First and foremost, I'd like to state unequivocally that I was not consuming cigarettes. I was chewing betel nuts and on the phone with a friend who was also watching the game in the same stadium but from a different stand. "

It was only an almost ten-second call, but it went viral. My conversation partner was the one who informed me that the video had gone viral. It spread like wildfire, he continued.

He went on to say that the only thing hurting him is that his sister, who accompanied him to the stadium and was also shown in the viral video, is receiving negative comments from certain people.

"I didn't do anything wrong, therefore I'm not afraid or ashamed of this. I'm just afraid that some individuals are making disparaging remarks about my sister. On the other hand, I'm getting a lot of calls from media houses and other people about the situation, and it's starting to upset me, "Pandey stated.