IND vs NZ Kanpur Test Day 4: Rahane Trolled For Another Flop Show

Nov 28, 2021, 13:27 IST
Ajinkya Rahane, India's stand-in skipper for the Kanpur Test, appears to be in doubt for the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Regular skipper Virat Kohli will return after a good break, and the Indian team management will have a difficult decision to make over who to leave out of the starting XI.

In the first innings, Shubman Gill, who replaced KL Rahul at the top of the order, also got a half-century. Shreyas Iyer, making his debut, hit a stunning century to lead India to 345 runs in the first innings.

Rahane, on the other hand, only managed 35 runs in the first innings and 4 runs in the second innings of the ongoing first Test match. Meanwhile, calls to remove Ajinkya Rahane became stronger on Twitter, as supporters were dissatisfied with yet another poor score.

