IND vs NZ: Indian Players Having Fun At Beach, Video Viral

The Indian team is currently in New Zealand for the white-ball matches. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul have all been rested for the series.

The squad will be led by Hardik Pandya in a three-match T20I series. The lineup includes Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan.

Ahead of the first T20I Indian players visited a beach in Wellington. Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar flaunted their abs. Players were seen walking on the beach in a video uploaded by Washington. "Best Escape Anyone Can Have," he captioned the image.

Following the end of the T20I series, India will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with Shikhar Dhawan leading the team.

Also Read: IPL 2023: These Two Players Have A Chance To Lead SRH Team