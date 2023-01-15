IND vs NZ Hyderabad Match Tickets Almost Sold Out, How To Buy Remaining Tickets

The first One-Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18th in Hyderabad. Cricket fans are anxious to see their favourite players in action and have purchased tickets in advance. The ODI tickets, on the other hand, will only be available online. Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will release tickets from January 13 to January 16. On January 13, 6,000 tickets and 7,000 tickets on January 14 were released, and they sold out like hotcakes. On January 15, 7,000 tickets will be released, and the remaining tickets will be available online on January 16. Hurry up and book your tickets to watch the live match.

Here is how to buy tickets:

1. Go to the Ticket Booking area of the Paytm app on your smartphone.

2. Click on 'Event Tickets,' then look for the IND versus NZ 1st ODI option.

3. Open that tab, then select the 'Buy Now' option.

4. Choose the type of ticket you wish to buy, then the location.

5. Fill up your address information for the tickets to be delivered when you've confirmed the seat.

6. Finally, make the payment for the ticket using your Paytm account.

7. The tickets will be delivered to the specified address two days before the match day.

8. The buyer will receive regular updates via E-mail/SMS.

Also Read: IND vs SL ODI: Indian Players Visit Padmanabhaswamy Temple At Trivandrum, Check Pictures