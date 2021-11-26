Ind Vs NZ First Test: India All Out For 345

On the second day of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday, India was all out for 345 in their first innings.

Shreyas Iyer hit his first Test century against New Zealand, helping India reach 339/8 at lunch on day 2. Iyer became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on his Test debut. Iyer (105) was removed by Tim Southee.

After the lunch session, the hosts added only six runs. Tim Southee (5/69) of New Zealand finished his five-wicket haul with four wickets in the morning session. Kyle Jamieson, on the other hand, ended with a score of 3/91.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Century Kickstarts Ind Vs NZ First Test Day 2

Ravindra Jadeja was out on 50, while Wriddhiman Saha was out on 1. Ajaz Patel ends the Indian innings shortly after the start of the second session by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin (38) and Ishant Sharma (0).