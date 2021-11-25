Ind Vs NZ First Test Day 1 Score: India 258/4 at Stumps

On day one of the first Test match against New Zealand at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, India scored 258/4 at stumps. At the day's end, Ravindra Jadeja (50*) and Shreyas Iyer (75*) were batting. Ravindra Jadeja completed his 17th Test half-century and Shreyas Iyer recorded his maiden Test fifty.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first. India had a good start even after losing the first wicket, Mayank Agarwal. Shubman Gill led the way and completed his half-century. Shubman Gill was removed in the first over of the post-lunch session, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara hasn't surpassed the three-figure mark since 2019, and the wait continues. Ajinkya Rahane became Kyle Jamieson's third wicket. Iyer and Jadeja embarked on an unbroken 113-run fifth-wicket partnership. Iyer was undefeated on 75, and Jadeja was on 50.

Also Read: Pakistan Murdabad Chants Heard During Ind Vs NZ Kanpur Test

After New Zealand had reduced India to 145/4, Shreyas Iyer and Jadeja performed an excellent job of rebuilding. From the New Zealand bowlers, Kyle Jamieson took three wickets and Tim Southee took one wicket.