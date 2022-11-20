IND vs NZ: Cricket Fraternity, Netizens Laud Suryakumar Yadav For His Superb Ton

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav hit his second T20I century against New Zealand on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Suryakumar finished the century with successive fours off Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over, which resulted in 22 runs. He remained undefeated with 111 off 51 balls, including 11 fours and seven sixes.

After Rishabh Pant's early dismissal for 6, Surya Kumar came to bat at number three and set a high target against New Zealand. Surya Kumar Yadav scored 111 runs, and Ishan Kishan scored 36 runs off 31 balls. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya have not contributed much to the team. In 20 overs, India scored 191 for 6.

Suryakumar became the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma in 2018 to register two T20I hundreds in a calendar year. Suryakumar scored a stunning 48-ball century for India against England in the third Twenty20 international at Trent Bridge in July of this year. Former cricketers and fans were applauding Surya Kumar Yadav for his spectacular knock.

Here are the tweets:

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

🌞🌞🌞🌞🏏 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 20, 2022

Wow .. @surya_14kumar !!! Not many better in the World at the moment … #NZvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 20, 2022

Congratulations for 111 (51) love to watch @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wJm04kqlsp — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 20, 2022