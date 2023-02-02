IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill For His Maiden T20I Century

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has praised Shubman Gill, following his sparkling century in India vs New Zealand's 3rd T20I match. Gill hammered 126 off 63 balls to help India reach 234/4 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, during his innings, Gill eclipsed Kohli to become the highest-scoring Indian in T20Is. Kohli had earlier scored an unbroken 122 runs against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, his first T20I century.

However, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to celebrate the future of Indian cricket. Alongside a photo of himself and the young star, Shubman Gill. “Sitara. The future is here," wrote Virat Kohli.

With his century against New Zealand, Gill has now scored a century in all three formats of the game, becoming only the second-youngest batter in the game's history to do so. Ahmed Shahzad of Pakistan holds the record, having hit the three-figure milestone in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is at the age of 22 years and 127 days.

Gill made his T20I debut this year during the team's opening match of the year against Sri Lanka in January. Gill had just 76 runs in five matches before to the century, and there had been tremendous pressure on the youngster to keep his position in the team, especially with the emergence of another promising opener in Prithvi Shaw.

