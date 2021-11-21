IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Seniors May Rest, India's Predicted Playing XI

Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, will try to close the series on a high note and complete a series sweep over New Zealand in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday (November 21) at 7.30 pm.

India won the series with a convincing victory in the second T20I against New Zealand. This was Rohit Sharma's first series win since being chosen T20I captain earlier this month, and it happened despite the absence of several key players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, among others.

With the series already decided, team management may choose to rest many players for the final game. Many of the players that competed in the first and second T20Is were also in the Indian T20 World Cup team, the England series, and the IPL.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: Rahul Dravid Rushes To Eden Gardens From Airport, Check Why?

Opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, as well as bowler Avesh Khan, might make their debuts for India. Both players delivered outstanding performances for the team.

Predicted Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal