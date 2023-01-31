IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Date, Ahmedabad Pitch Report and Probable Playing 11

India and New Zealand will play the third and final encounter of the three-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 1. The Men in Blue thrashed the Kiwis in the second T20I to tie the series 1-1 and set up the series finale in Ahmedabad.

The second T20I at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium was a surprise for everyone because of the surface's high conductivity for a spin. On the surface, neither team's hitters could get going. The Indian bowlers knocked New Zealand out for a paltry score of 99 runs. Despite obtaining starts, the Indian hitters were unable to convert them into match-winning runs. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was the only hitter to score more than 20 runs, scoring an unbeaten 26 off 31 balls to demonstrate his other side of the game.

Team India eventually won the second T20I at Ekana Stadium by six wickets, tying the series 1-1 after two games. With the series tied at 1-1, the series finale will be a must-win game for both India and New Zealand.

Match Date: The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand on February 1

Match Time: The match starts at 7:00 Pm.

Streaming Details: Fans can watch the match on Star Sports Network and live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar

Pitch Report:

The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to provide a balanced surface for batsmen and bowlers alike. Batters with good bounce can take advantage of the surface early on. The spinners can also take advantage when the surface slows down toward the end of the innings. The pitch is a favorable scoring venue for T20 matches.

Probable Playing 11:

India:

Shubman Gill/ Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (WK)/ Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand:

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

