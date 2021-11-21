IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: India's Winning Streak Continues, Beats Newzealand

India began T20Is with a 3-0 sweep under the new leadership of Rohit Sharma. Chasing a target of 185 runs, New Zealand was all-out for 111 runs in 17.2 overs and India won by 73 runs.

The Indian bowlers seized control after Martin Guptill's half-century helped to steady the New Zealand ship. Given New Zealand's batting depth, three wickets in 10 balls were almost enough to win the game. Guptill looked threatening on way to his fifty, but the fight was over when Chahal got the better of him in the 11th over. But in Ashwin's absence today, Axar Patel stole the show.

Earlier, India had opted to bat first and had scored 184 runs for the cost of seven wickets.

Team India's top scorer was skipper Rohit Sharma, who struck 56 runs. For the first wicket, Rohit and Ishan Kishan (29) contributed 69 runs. Later, Shreyas Iyer (25), Deepak Chahar (21*), Venkatesh Iyer (20), and Harshal Patel (18) cameoed with the bat and helped India post a big total.

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner was the stand-out bowler for New Zealand, with statistics of 3/27 in four overs.