IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam For Most Runs In Three Match ODI Series

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill continued his blistering run with his fourth ODI century in the series' third match against New Zealand on Tuesday. Gill is already the top-scoring hitter in the three-match series, having scored 208 and 40 not out in the first two games. Gill's 112-run innings in Indore tied Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record for most runs in a three-match ODI series.

Babar held the record for scoring the most runs (360) in a three-match ODI series. Gill needed 113 runs to break the Pakistan legend's record, but he was out for 112. From the opposite end of the pitch, India captain Rohit Sharma provided unwavering support to Gill, the opening batter. Rohit, who hadn't struck an ODI tonne in three years, also surpassed the three-figure barrier with his 30th ODI hundred. However, Rohit was unable to continue his trek and had to return to 101.

The 23-year-old Gill is only the second hitter in ODI history to score more than 350 runs in a three-match series. Following Gill, Imrul Kayes of Bangladesh (349), Quinton de Kock of South Africa (342), and Martin Guptill of New Zealand (330) are on the list.

