IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Gets 30th ODI Ton

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Superb knock from the Indian openers in India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill built a partnership of 212 runs. Gill maintained his golden run. Rohit took his time before opening up and hitting some spectacular strokes to turn the clock back. Hitman scored 101 runs off 85 balls, including 9 fours and 6 sixes, while Shubman Gill scored his fourth century with 13 fours and 5 sixes.

After three years, Rohit Sharma finally got his ODI century during India's final match of the series against New Zealand in Indore. Rohit is now tied for third on the list of most ODI hundreds, having scored his 30th in the format. Ricky Ponting got 30 hundred from 375 one-day internationals, while Rohit achieved the feat in his 241st encounter.

Rohit Sharma's last ODI century came on January 19, 2020, against Australia in Bengaluru. In the three years since Rohit has struck five half-centuries but has yet to reach his 30th ODI century. At the time of writing this article, India was 251 for 2 in 32 overs.

Most hundreds in ODI history:

Sachin Tendulkar - 49 (452 inns)

Virat Kohli - 46 (261 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 30 (234 innings)

Ricky Ponting - 30 (365 innings)

