IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Creates ODI History

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit and Gill got India off to a flying start. Rohit scored 101 runs off 85 balls with nine fours and six sixes before being dismissed by off-spinner Michael Bracewell. Gill, on the other hand, scored 112 runs off 78 balls, including 13 fours and five sixes. It was also the 23-year-second old's century of the ongoing ODI series. Gill scored 360 runs at an average of 180 and a strike rate of 128.57 in three matches, including two centuries.

After three years Rohit Sharma scored a century. Rohit is now equaled for third on the list of most ODI hundreds, having scored his 30th in the format. Ricky Ponting got 30 hundred from 375 ODI matches while Rohit achieved the feat in his 241 matches. In today's game, Rohit Sharma joined the elite list of records.

Rohit Sharma in today's match (IND vs NZ 3rd ODI):

Most hundreds in ODI history:

Sachin Tendulkar - 49 (452 inns)

Virat Kohli - 46 (261 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 30 (234 innings)

Ricky Ponting - 30 (365 innings)

Most sixes in ODI history:

Afridi - 351 (369 innings)

Gayle - 331 (294 innings)

Rohit - 273 (234 innings)

Highest first-wicket partnership:

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill beat Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir's record for the best opening partnership by an Indian opening duo in an ODI against New Zealand. In March 2009, Gambhir and Sehwag embarked on an undefeated 201-run first-wicket partnership at Hamilton's Seddon Park. Rohit and Shubman entered the list with a 212-run first-wicket partnership against the Kiwis in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam For Most Runs In Three Match ODI Series