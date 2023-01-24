IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes 3rd Batsman To Hist Most Sixes In ODIs

In the third One-Day International against New Zealand, Indian cricket skipper Rohit Sharma achieved another feat. Rohit Sharma is now the world's third most prolific six-hitter in one-day international cricket. He shattered the mark set by former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya. Rohit needed four sixes before the match to beat Jayasuriya's record.

Jayasuriya has 270 sixes under his name. At the same time, Rohit has now smashed 273 sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit accomplished this feat during the match against New Zealand in Indore.

Most sixes in ODI history:

Afridi - 351 (369 innings)

Gayle - 331 (294 innings)

Rohit - 273 (234 innings)

Speaking of the match, it's raining boundaries in Indore. Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked the New Zealand bowlers all around the stadium. Openers built a 200 partnership in 25 overs.

Also Read: ICC Announce Men’s and Women’s ODI Team Of The Year 2022