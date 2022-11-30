IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Called Off Due To Rain, New Zealand Wins Series 1-0

India vs New Zealand ODI: The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. As a result, the Blackcaps won the series 1-0.

When the match stopped, New Zealand was 104 for 1 in 18 overs chasing 220 runs against India. Finn Allen scored 57 runs. Umran Malik picked the Finn Allen wicket. The Black Caps were 50 runs ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method, but the game had to be completed in at least 20 overs.

Batting first, Washington Sundar scored his first ODI fifty. When India was 121 for 5, Washinton produced a fighting spirit and scored 51 off 64 balls. Shreyas Iyer missed his half-century by one run. Apart from Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer remaining batsman did not contribute much to the team. New Zealand bowled out India for 219 runs in 47.3 overs. Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell both took three wickets.

The second ODI was also called off due to rain. In the first ODI, New Zealand won by seven wickets

