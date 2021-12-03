Ind Vs NZ 2nd Test: Uproar on Twitter Over Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal

On his comeback to international cricket, Virat Kohli was out for a four-ball duck. But it wasn't his score that grabbed headlines; it was the manner in which he was dismissed.

Despite the fact that the ball hit the bat first, Kohli was ruled out LBW by Ajaz Patel. However, the third umpire, Virender Sharma, believed that the evidence was inconclusive and ordered the on-field umpire, Anil Chaudhary, to stick to his judgment.

This infuriated Kohli, who expressed his displeasure to the umpire before stepping out. He also slammed the bat on the ground on his way out. As soon as they found out what had happened, netizens went crazy. Here are the reactions:

Inconclusive evidence shouldn’t mask the quality of the decision…or the lack of it. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2021

Also Read:

Clearly it is not out 🤷 https://t.co/hsupsIPGG5 — Shriram Motagi (@ShriramMotagi) December 3, 2021

#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021

Hope the BCCI now introduces Hotspot also with Ultraedge. Both are really important, especially Hotspot during LBW reviews. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 3, 2021

India was at 160/4 for 48 overs. Mayank Agarwal (85*) and Wriddhiman Saha were at the crease.

Earlier, Virat Kohli returned to captain the Indian team in the second and final Test of the two-match series against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday. He won the toss and chose to bat first against the Black Caps, captained by Tom Latham, at the legendary Wankhede Stadium.