Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 Score:India 221/4 at Stumps

On day one of the second Test match, between India and New Zealand, Mayank Agarwal displayed strong innings which helped India to put 221 runs on the board.

Mayank Agarwal has achieved his fourth Test century in the Mumbai Test and is continuing to dominate the New Zealand spinners. Mayank's innings came at a critical time when wickets were falling at the other end. After Shreyas Iyer was removed, the opener and Wriddhiman Saha scored nearly 60 runs for the fifth wicket.

Ajaz Patel in New Zealand's lone wicket-taker, having taken all four Indian wickets so far. Previously, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are going through a bad patch, had failed to impress once again as they were both removed for ducks.

Following Virat Kohli's dismissal, the Twitterati went insane, trolling the third umpire and claiming that Kohli was not out.

Finally #ViratKohli’s smile makes all our sadness go away. 😂❤️😅



Even he knows its not out and laughing out in the dressing room for the stupid umpiring decisions.#INDvNZ #Valimai #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/NhuY1ImBvu — Danish Ibrar (@DanishIbrar11) December 3, 2021

Brief Scores:

Shubhman Gill (44), Shreyas Iyer (18), Virat Kohli(0), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Mayank Agarwal(120*), Wriddhiman Saha (25*)

Azaz Patel -4/62