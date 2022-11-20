IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson Benched, Fans Troll BCCI And Skipper Hardik Pandya

Nov 20, 2022, 13:19 IST
Sanju Samson will not participate in the second T20I against New Zealand, which will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first T20I between New Zealand and India was called off owing to continuous rain at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, India's captain Hardik Pandya stated that Sanju Samson will not be participating in the second T20I against New Zealand. 

Samson's last T20I participation was in August 2022, during the West Indies trip. He did not make the squad for the 2022 Asia Cup or the T20 World Cup. Following the ODI series against South Africa a few months back, he played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Samson played really well in the recent ODI series against South Africa at home.

Fans took to Twitter to express their outrage as Samson was not picked in the second T20I match.

Here are some of the reactions:

