IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India will face New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on January 29. New Zealand won the first Twenty20 International by 21 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India is trying to keep the three-match T20I series alive after losing the first match despite Washington Sundar's half-century.

New Zealand scored 176 runs when batting first, with Daryl Mitchell leading the way with 59* off 30 balls and opener Devon Conway contributing 52 off 35. Washington Sundar claimed two wickets for 22 runs, but Indian pacers battled for wickets in Ranchi with expensive periods. Washington Sundar led a lone charge against New Zealand in the first T20I in Ranchi, where they won for the first time in India after being whitewashed in the ODIs. Sundar, along with Suryakumar Yadav, kept the 177-run chase alive after the top-order collapsed. However, New Zealand won by 21 runs.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, with a first-innings average of 148. The Indian squad, on the other hand, scored 199 runs in the last T20I game played here last year, so spectators should expect another high-scoring match.

Probable XI:

India:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(C), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand:

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Chapman, Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), Glenn Phillips, Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Tickner, Ish Sodhi

Streaming Details:

The T20I match between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports at 7:00 PM. The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

