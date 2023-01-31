IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked, Reports

The pitch curator at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was sacked following complaints from Indian cricket team captain Hardik Pandya, who described the field as a shocker of a wicket.

According to the Indian Express, officials from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) confirmed that the pitch curator had been dismissed immediately, with Sanjeev Agarwal from Gwalior taking up the duties with the IPL 2023 only around the corner. According to the report, the curator had prepared two black-soil pitches but was ordered three days before the game by team management to lay a red-soil field, but it couldn't be prepared well enough for the game, and the rest we can see what happened in the match.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 99 runs in 20 overs while chasing the target, which India reached in 19.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav, who is in excellent form, managed to understand the nature of the pitch and respond to its tempo. India used three spinners and Deepak Hooda as a fourth, while New Zealand used four spinners, including part-timer Glenn Phillips.

Hardik remarked after the game that not only was the surface in Lucknow bad but so was the pitch in Ranchi in the first T20I. "To be honest, this was a surprise wicket. Two games on the type of wickets we've played on. I don't mind playing on challenging pitches. I'm all for it, but these two wickets aren't designed for T20. Somewhere down the road, the curators or the venue, whichever we are going to play in T20, should make sure that the pitches are prepared ahead of time, rather than playing a couple of games there "he stated.

