IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Forgets Team Decision After Winning Toss, Video Viral

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Ranchi. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma took time to announce the team's decision. BCCI shared the toss video, in which Rohit Sharma is seen confused about his decision. Ravi Shastri, New Zealand captain Tom Latham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, and Washington Sundar were seen laughing in the video. The video was widely shared on social media, and a lot of funny memes were created. Have a look...

Meanwhile, both teams remain unchanged. It is known that India won the first ODI by 12 runs and leads the series 1-0.

India Playing 11:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

