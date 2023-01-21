IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Indian Bowlers Shine, Bowled Out Black Caps For 108

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Indian bowlers showed a great performance and bowled out New Zealand for 108 runs. Mohammed Shami grabbed three wickets, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar each took two, and Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav each took one.

New Zealand lost four wickets for 15 runs in the powerplay. It took seven overs for New Zealand to reach double digits. Glenn Phillips then formed partnerships with Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner, but the Kiwis could only score 108 runs.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand in the current second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur. After a tight 12-run victory in the first game of the series, Team India now seeks an unassailable 2-0 lead. New Zealand, on the other side, requires a win to remain in the series.

Indian bowlers performance in today's match:

Mohammed Shami: 3/18 (6), Mohammed Siraj: 1/10 (6), Shardul Thakur: 1/26 (6), Hardik Pandya: 2/16 (3), Kuldeep Yadav: 1/29 (7.3), Washinton Sundar: 2/7 (3)

