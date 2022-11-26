IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Hamilton Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

India and New Zealand are set to meet on Sunday for the second ODI, and Team India will be hoping to win the match. In the first ODI, Kane Williamson's team won a memorable game because of Tom Latham's undefeated 145-run effort, while the skipper himself nearly missed a century, remaining unbeaten at 94.

After the fifties from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and skipper Dhawan, Indian bowlers failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals, allowing them to defend a total of 307 runs.

Now that the Men in Blue face a must-win situation in the second ODI, they will have no choice but to win in Hamilton or risk falling behind 0-2 in the series.

As both sides prepare for the epic clash, the weather is predicted to impede play slightly, as rain may fall during the second ODI.

On November 27, Sunday, there is a 97% probability of rain in Hamilton, according to Accuweather. The weather might potentially be an issue, just as it was during the T20I series. There is a four-hour rain forecast, so it remains to be seen whether the match will be impacted or not. Fans will be hoping that the rain will stay away, as it did for the first ODI in Auckland.

