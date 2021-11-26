IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2: New Zealand Openers Score 129/0 At Stumps

The first Test match of day 2 ended with New Zealand at 129/0 in 50 overs. An unbeaten opening partnership from openers Will Young and Tom Latham seems the game remains in control. Both the openers, Will Young (75*) and Tom Latham (50*), scored half-centuries.

The visiting team trails India (345) by 216 runs at the end of the second day's play. Earlier, India was knocked out for 345 runs in their first innings in the first Test match at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer (105) led the way for Team India with his maiden Test century, and he was backed by Ravindra Jadeja (50). Tim Southee was the standout performance for New Zealand, with a five-wicket haul, while Kyle Jamieson took three wickets.

Soon after the second session began, Ajaz Patel ended the Indian innings by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin (38) and Ishant Sharma (0).