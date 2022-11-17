IND vs NZ 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The Men in Blue is in New Zealand for a white-ball series against the Black Caps, with the first T20I scheduled for tomorrow (November 18) at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. However, the weather might spoil the thrilling game.

According to the weather reports for Wellington on Friday, heavy rain is predicted in the New Zealand capital on match day, and the game could be washed out.

As per the weather report, there are 98% chances of rain in the morning, which will reduce to 73% by noon and 60% by the evening. The 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM local time, and at that time there are 54% chances of rain in the city. The temperature is forecast to be between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

It has been raining heavily in Wellington for the past two days. The pitch is already covered with covers. If there is heavy rain throughout the day on match day, there is a chance of canceling the match.

