IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Pacer Umran Malik On Fire In Debut Match

Umran Malik made his One-Day International (ODI) debut on Friday when he was named to the playing XI for the first of three games against New Zealand. In his first over, he averaged 149.6 kph and then steadily increased his speed. The Kiwi hitters couldn't see the ball coming from his hands, and the sight was certainly exacerbated when the speedometer read 153.1 kph. Umran took his first ODI wicket before reaching full speed, catching Devon Conway behind.

On the first delivery of the 16th over, Umran sent Conway to the pavilion, giving him his first wicket of the match. Soon after, Umran dismissed Daryl Mitchell in the 20th over and made an immediate impression in his ODI debut.

After being assigned to bat first in the ongoing first ODI, Team India produced 306/7 in 50 overs. Dhawan (72), Shreyas Iyer (80), and Shubman Gill (50) all contributed with strong efforts, but Washington Sundar's unbroken 37-run knock of 16 balls enabled India to score more than 300 runs.

