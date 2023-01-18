IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes His 3rd Ton, Breaks Records

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill continued his impressive form in the ongoing 1st ODI match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. At the time of writing this article, Shubman Gill had scored 161 runs off 127 balls.

Shubman Gill stood strong against the Kiwis and scored 161 runs. He reached 100 in 87 balls. Gill's third ODI century came in the 30th over of India's innings, breaking the ODI records of seasoned batsman Shikhar Dhawan and former India captain Kohli.

Gill has been the fastest hitter in 50-over history to score 1,000 runs for Team India, completing the record in just 19 ODI appearances—five innings faster than Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took 24 innings to complete 1000 runs.

In only his 19th innings for the Men in Blue, the Indian opener has achieved his third ODI century. Only Shikhar Dhawan has three hundred in fewer innings than Gill. Rohit Sharma, the former India stand-in captain, made three ODI centuries in 17 innings.

