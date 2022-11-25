IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Achieves Another Milestone

Shikhar Dhawan achieved another milestone in the first ODI on Friday (November 25) against New Zealand. He became the seventh Indian batsman in List A history to reach 12,000 runs. Shikhar Dhawan reached the milestone with a quick 72 off 77 in the first of three one-day internationals against New Zealand in Auckland. Dhawan needed 43 runs to reach 12,000 runs, which he did after a cautious start. Dhawan and Shubman Gill put up a century partnership for the first wicket, refusing to let the New Zealand spinners rest. It was the fourth time in nine innings that Dhawan and Gill had scored 100 runs or more.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was captaining India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, reached the milestone in his 297th List A match. Dhawan has 6744 runs and 17 hundred and 30 fifties in 162 One-Day Internationals.

List A players with the most runs for India:

Sachin Tendulkar - 21,999 in 551 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 15, 622 in 437 matches

Rahul Dravid - 15,271 runs in 449 matches

Virat Kohli - 13,786 runs in 296 matches

MS Dhoni - 13,353 runs in 423 matches

Yuvraj Singh - 12,633 runs in 423 matches

Shikhar Dhawan - 12,025 runs in 297* matches

