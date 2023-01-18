IND vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI and Head to Head Records

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad: India will face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and two T20I series at home. On Wednesday, January 18, the Men in Blue will play their first 50-over match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

In terms of recent performances, both teams have won historic ODI series, with India defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 at home and New Zealand overcoming Pakistan 2-1 away from home. Despite the absence of three of its finest players, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult, the BlackCaps will face a harder opponent than Sri Lanka.

India vs New Zealand Head -to Head Records:

Overall both teams played 113 matches. India won 55 and New Zealand won 50 matches. One match resulted in a tie.

In India:

Overall - 35

India - 26

New Zealand - 8

Pitch Report:

The pitch of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is favourable to hitters, and a high-scoring battle is likely given both sides' powerful batting lineups. Batting first should be the strategy in the battle, since the captains of both sides will be aiming for a large total.

India vs New Zealand Probable XI:

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell

