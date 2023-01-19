Ind Vs NZ 1st ODI: India's Winning Moments

Team India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, thanks to massive innings from Shubman Gill and a four-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj.

Team India batted first and produced a total of 349/8 in 50 overs after Shubman Gill hammered 208 for his maiden double ton

Later, New Zealand got off to a terrible start, losing two fast wickets, but Michael Bracewell (140) and Mitchell Santner (57) put on a massive partnership that got the visitors back into the game.

Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, struck twice and removed Santner and Henry Shipley in one over, putting pressure on New Zealand. Later, Bracewell anchored the innings and scored 140 runs, but Shardul Thakur removed him in the final over, giving the hosts a 12-run victory.

Aside from Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur each took two wickets. With this victory, India now leads the three-match series 1-0.

