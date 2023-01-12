IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad Tickets Will Be Available From This Date

IND vs NZ Hyderabad ODI Tickets: India is set to play a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from January 18 to January 24. The 50-over matches between India and New Zealand will be held in Hyderabad, Raipur, and Indore on January 18, 21, and 24, respectively. The T20I matches will be held in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad on January 27, 29, and February 1.

Hyderabad is set to host the first ODI match between India and New Zealand. Hyderabad is hosting an ODI match after a four-year hiatus, and authorities say they are making every effort to ensure the event is a huge success.

It is worth noting that scores of people were injured while purchasing tickets for India vs Australia T20I series. To avoid the ticket issue, Mohd Azharuddin, president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, disclosed that tickets for forthcoming India vs. New Zealand ODI will be available only online starting January 13.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the former Indian captain stated that tickets will not be sold offline and that fans may get them through Paytm.

Fans who purchase tickets online must pick up their physical tickets at LB Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 15 and 18. The ticket will be sold in installments online from January 13 to 16. 6,000 tickets will be available on January 13, with another 7,000 available each day on January 14 and 15. The remaining tickets will be available for purchase on January 16.

