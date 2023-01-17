IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad Tickets Sold Out

India vs New Zealand ODI Hyderabad 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is ready to host an international cricket match to excite Hyderabadi cricket enthusiasts. The opening match of the India-New Zealand one-day international series will be played on Wednesday (January 18) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has made all necessary preparations.

From January 13 to 16, tickets were made available online, and the stadium was certain to be fully packed as it was totally sold out. To avoid untoward incidents, this time the tickets were only available online, ensuring that there was no confusion or controversy in the ticket sales.

The New Zealand squad arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday after returning from a tour of Pakistan. They have been practising for two days. The Indian squad arrived in the city on Monday evening, following the third ODI against Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, both teams will have a full practice. Previously, the two sides played two Tests at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

