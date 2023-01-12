IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad Tickets Release Date, Price, Online Booking Website and Other Details

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad Tickets: After four years Hyderabad is gearing up to host India vs New Zealand ODI match in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 18. After the Sri Lanka series, India will play a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The ODI matches will be held in Hyderabad, Raipur, and Indore while the T20I matches will be held in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad on January 27, 29, and February 1. Fans can buy the tickets on Paytm App and enjoy the match.

Here are the other details about IND vs NZ 1st ODI Tickets:

Where to buy IND vs NZ Hyderabad Tickets?

Tickets will be available on Paytm App

When will India vs New Zealand match tickets will be released?

The first ODI tickets for the India and New Zealand match will be available online from January 13 to January 16.

1. On January 13, 1,600 tickets will be available online.

2. 7,000 tickets will be released on January 14 and 15

3. Remaining tickets on January 16

At what time the tickets will release on Paytm?

From January 13 to January 16, fans can purchase tickets on the Paytm app beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets fare:

The tickets cost from Rs 850 to Rs 20,650.

Are there any offline tickets available?

No, the match tickets were available only on the online

Where do I collect physical tickets?

Fans can collect their physical tickets at LB Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 15 and 18.

Also Read: Australian Open 2023 Men and Women Singles Draw Announced