IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad Match Tickets Released

India will play a three-match ODI and T20I series against New Zealand starting on January 18. The first ODI match is on January 18 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. After four years the RGIV stadium is gearing up to host the ODI match. For the first ODI match the tickets were released on Paytm App.

6,000 tickets were released today (January 13). 7,000 tickets will be released on January 14 and 15 and the remaining tickets will be available online on January 16. Fans, those who buy the tickets can collect their physical tickets at LB Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 15 and 18.

How to book online tickets:

1. Open Paytm App and click on event tickets

2. Select India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in Hyderabad

3. Filter by price and choose the stand you want.

4. Pay the amount using the UPI, credit card, or debit card

