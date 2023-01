IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Is Hardik Pandya Out or Not Out?

January 18, 2023

NTR District: The house owner where the TDP office once functioned in the One Town Center at Gollapudi in the NTR district clearly stated that she would not give her house to the TDP, on Wednesday. The owner of the house Alluru Sesharathnam while speaking to the media stated that the TDP leaders and former minister Devineni Uma had created a ruckus earlier and prevented her and her family members from entering her house, she fired.