IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Fifties From Gill, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer Guide India To 306/7

Washington Sundar's cameo and amazing half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer help India to post 306 for 7 in 50 overs against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland.

When India batted first, they got off to a flying start, with Dhawan and Shubman Gill both reaching half-centuries. Openers continued their good work as they notched up a brilliant 124-run stand against New Zealand. This is the fourth hundred-run stand between the Gill and Dhawan. Gill was the aggressor of the duo, as he helped skipper Dhawan to get into the groove. Both batters got to their respective fifties before Gill got out for 50, and Dhawan was dismissed for 72.

New Zealand, on the other hand, dismissed Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession and put India under pressure. Later, Shreyas Iyer scored 80 runs and Washington Sundar added 37* runs off 16 balls to help India reach a respectable total. Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee each took three wickets for New Zealand, while Adam Milne took one wicket.

