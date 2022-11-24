IND vs NZ 1st ODI Auckland Weather Report: Will Rain Affect Tomorrow's Match?

The third and final T20I between India and New Zealand ended in a tie, with both sides scoring equally using the DLS technique. The series was won by Team India 1-0. The attention will now turn to 50-over cricket, with the Men in Blue taking on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series beginning on Friday, November 25, in Auckland.

Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian team, which will be mostly made up of newcomers, with Hardik Pandya missing out on the ODI selection. In this series, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Chahar, among others, will aim to create an impact.

According to the Accuweather app, Auckland will be cloudy for most of the day. However, the chances of rain in the first ODI between India and New Zealand are lower. The likelihood of precipitation is 20%, with humidity at 62%. The wind speed is forecast to be 32 km/h. The maximum temperature will be 18 degrees, and the lowest will be 13 degrees. As a result, players will have to compete in windy and freezing conditions.

India’s ODI Team:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODI Team:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.