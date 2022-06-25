IND vs IRE: These Two Players Part of India's Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will return to India's playing XI in the first T20I against Ireland on Sunday at Malahide (June 26). In the two-match T20I series, the duo is expected to replace Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who has joined India's Test squad in Leicestershire. With head coach Rahul Dravid occupied with the Test squad, former India teammate and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman is in command of the T20I side for this series.

Surya, who is returning from a wrist injury, and Samson, who will be seeking to capitalise on what may be his final chance to establish his value, will be sure-shot openers in the T20I series.

Surya has been a regular in the Indian T20I squad for the past year and will only be re-assigned. However, Deepak Hooda, who can also bowl a handful of overs of useful off-spin in addition to hitting the ball hard, might be an option for Samson.