Ind vs Ire T20I: Here's How Rahul Tripathi Felt After National Team Selection

It is known that Rahul Tripathi got the maiden India call-up for the Ireland series. The BCCI announced the Indian team squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland earlier on Wednesday. The two-match T20 International series will be played on June 26 and 28 at Malahide. Hardik Pandya will lead the team, and Bhuvneswar Kumar has been named as the vice-captain.

Following his maiden call-up, Tripathi described it as a dream come true, explaining that every cricketer's goal, when they begin playing the game, is to represent their country. He stated that it was a fantastic opportunity for him and that he wanted to embrace it. I am overjoyed, because it is, above all, a dream come true for me. When a cricketer first starts playing, he hopes to represent his nation," remarked the Indian hitter.

Also Read: Team India And Ireland Squads For Upcoming T20I

"Obviously, representing my nation is the crowning achievement of my life. There will undoubtedly be more wonderful things to come, and ideally, there will be days when I can win games for my nation.

Tripathi has been a regular on the Indian T20 circuit since making his IPL debut in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), where he scored 391 runs and helped the team reach the league's lone final. In the previous two IPLs, he scored 810 runs at an average of more than 31 and a strike rate of close to 150.