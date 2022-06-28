IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

India and Ireland will play their second match on June 28 (today) in Dublin, Ireland. In the two-match T20I series India is in the lead 1-0. In the first T20I, India beat Ireland by 7 wickets. In that game, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Ireland scored 108 runs when they batted, with Harry Tector leading the way with 64 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal each got one wicket for India.

Except for Harry Tector, who hit a brilliant 33-ball 64* with six fours and three sixes, none of the Irish batters put a good score on board.

Weather Forecast

Unfortunately, the weather will be rainy and windy during the game. In fact, rain is expected all week. The temperature will vary between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius. The wind will be blowing at 25-33 km/h from the southwest.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Gives Update on Her Father's Health Condition, Video Viral

Probable Squads for the second T20I:

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher

India:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh