IND vs ENG: Will Virat Kohli Lead The Test Match In Absence Of Rohit Sharma?

The final Test match against India and England is the first match for Rohit Sharma as a full-time captain in an overseas Test. Given that India leads the five-match Test series 2-1, the final Test match will be crucial for both teams. For this crucial game, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma and the Indian team. But, there is a big blow for the Indian team as the skipper has tested positive for Covid.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will lead the final match, it is currently the trending topic on social media. Some users speculated that it would be Virat Kohli, while others speculated that it would be Rishabh Pant.

As per rules, in case of a captain's absence, the Vice-Captain will be named as the captain. However, in this case, KL Rahul, who is named as the deputy, has been ruled out of the series due to injury. The vice-captain for the fifth Test match has yet to be announced by the BCCI.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Can Rohit Sharma Still Play The Test Match?

According to reports, Virat Kohli, who led the two series, may take the lead in the final match. If not, Rishabh Pant, who captained the South Africa series, can be announced as the replacement captain.