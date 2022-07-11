IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Poor Form Continues, Here What Skipper Rohit Sharma Said

Virat Kohli's poor form continued in the T20I series against England, with scores of 1 and 11, respectively, in the second and third T20Is. Kohli attempted to be aggressive and take on the bowlers from the start of both games, but he was unable to stay at the crease for long. Following the third T20I, which India lost by 17 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the media.

"It is not tough for us because we do not hear outside noise. I'm not sure who the experts are. I'm not even sure why they're called experts. They are looking from the outside and have no idea what is going on within. We are forming a team and have a certain thought process. It is the result of much thought. There has been a lot of thought put into it. The boys are on their side. Boys are offered opportunities. People on the outside are unaware of all of this. "It doesn't matter what's going on outside," Rohit remarked.

When asked about Kohli's form, he said, "When it comes to form, everyone has ups and downs. We must realise that a player's quality never diminishes. When making specific comments, keep in mind that a player's quality does not decrease. That is something we believe in. It's happened to me, it's happened to XYZ, it's happened to everyone; it's nothing new. "